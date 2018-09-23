Washington Redskins thump Green Bay Packers, 31-17

The ageless Adrian Peterson ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns, and the Washington Redskins defeated the Green Bay Packers, 31-17, at FedEx Field on Sunday.

After gaining just 20 yards on 11 carries in the Redskins’ 21-9 loss to Indianapolis in Week 2, Peterson looked more like he did in Week 1, in which he gained 96 yards on 26 totes in Washington’s 24-6 win at Arizona.

His TDs came on a pair of 2-yard scoring runs, the second of which, with 21 seconds left in the second quarter, sent the ‘Skins into the break up 28-10.

An Aaron Rodgers-to-Davante Adams 2-yard TD pass would cut the margin to 28-17 midway through the third, but that was as close as Green Bay (1-1-1) would get.

Alex Smith threw for 220 yards, completing 12 of his 20 pass attempts, with two touchdowns and one interception.

Washington (2-1) got on the board first, on a 46-yard TD pass from Smith to Paul Richardson a little over two minutes in.

Peterson’s first scoring run made it 14-0 Redskins after one, and after a Mason Crosby field goal, Smith connected with Jamison Crowder on a 9-yard TD pass that made it 21-3 Washington with 4:26 left in the second quarter.

Rodgers hooked up with Geronimo Allison on a 64-yard TD catch and run to get Green Bay to 21-10 before the two-minute warning.

Smith then led a quick scoring drive: five plays, 74 yards, culminating in the second Peterson TD run.

