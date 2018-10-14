Washington Redskins hold on for W, maintain first place in NFC East

Classic Washington Redskins victory, and a near-classic Washington Redskins near-defeat.

The ‘Skins led 17-0 at one point, didn’t punt in the second half, didn’t commit a turnover, forced three Carolina Panthers turnovers.

And yet it was the Panthers with three snaps in the red zone in the game’s final 47 seconds with a chance to win.

Washington held on for a 23-17 win that felt like anything but when it was over.

First, the 17-0 lead: which was heled along by a Cam Newton interception and two D.J. Moore fumbles. Josh Norman, incidentally, had the INT, and forced one of the fumbles; so much for the talk that he was on the downside.

Then, that odd second half. The Redskins had the ball three times (not counting the final play kneeldown).

The drives: nine plays, turnover on downs, 12 plays, field goal, 10 plays, field goal.

If Newton is able to finish off that late Panthers drive, the loss that would have resulted for Washington would have had to have felt cataclysmic.

You want to say, credit to the defense for getting the stop when it needed it, but the D didn’t do the overall effort any favors in the second half.

Carolina also had the ball three times in the second half.

The drives: 11 plays, field goal, 9 plays, touchdown, 12 plays, penetration to the 16, two incomplete passes in the end zone, turnover on downs.

The stars of the day were Norman, with the pick and the forced fumble, and the ageless Adrian Peterson, who had 97 yards on 17 carries.

It’s funny to think that the front office resisted signing Peterson when he was invited to training camp late after the ‘Skins found themselves suddenly thin at running back.

Peterson has run for 339 yards this season, and in Washington wins, he’s averaging 104.3 yards per game.

The win lifts the Redskins to a 3-2 record, and Washington maintains its hold on first place in the NFC East, with the first of two games this season with Dallas coming next week.

Maybe not as many empties at FedEx next late Sunday afternoon.

Column by Chris Graham

