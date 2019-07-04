Washington Nationals win again: Complete sweep of Marlins

Anthony Rendon homered, then knocked in the tie-breaking single in the fifth, keying a 5-2 Washington Nationals win over the Miami Marlins on Independence Day.

Rendon’s homer was his 20th of the season. That one came in the fourth, and then in the fifth, Rendon brought home Gerardo Parra with an RBI single to break a 2-2 tie.

Parra then broke the game open in the sixth with a two-run double that scored Trea Turner and Victor Robles.

Anibal Sanchez (5-6, 3.66 ERA) gave up two runs, one earned, in six innings of work, allowing five hits and walking three, while striking out two batters.

Fernando Rodney notched his second save of the season, but not before surrendering two hits with two outs in the ninth, and allowing the tying run to come to the plate.

The streaking Nats have won eight of their last nine and 12 of their last 15 to improve to a season-best four games over .500 (45-41).

Story by Chris Graham

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google