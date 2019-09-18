Washington Nationals top St. Louis: Breathing room in wild-card race

Published Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019, 11:32 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Patrick Corbin struck out 11 in six innings, Howie Kendrick homered, Victor Robles had a pair of two-out RBI hits, and the Washington Nationals scored a big win Tuesday night.

The Nats topped St. Louis, 6-2, and coupled with a Chicago Cubs loss, Washington, for the moment, has a game and a half edge in the NL wild-card race.

Milwaukee also won Tuesday night, 3-1 over San Diego, to catch the Cubs in a tie for the second wild-card spot.

The Brewers (82-69) have won 11 of their last 12.

The Cubs (also 82-69) and Brew Crew are both two games back of the Cardinals (84-67) in the NL Central race.

Basically, there are four teams alive for three playoff spots with a week and a half to go in the 2019 season.

The Nationals (83-67) had lost eight of 12 coming into Tuesday, but got the strong outing from Corbin (13-7, 3.10 ERA), who gave up two unearned runs in his six-inning stint, allowing five hits and walking four.

Kendrick had a triple and a homer in his first two at-bats, and finished the night 3-for-4 with a walk.

Robles was 2-for-3 with RBI singles in the sixth and eighth.

The two teams conclude their three-game series Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. Eastern. Max Scherzer (10-6, 2.65 ERA) faces Adam Wainwright (12-9, 4.00 ERA).

Story by Chris Graham