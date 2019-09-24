Washington Nationals top Phils, reduce playoff magic number to two

Joe Ross gave up a run on five hits in four innings, and then five Washington Nationals relievers closed out Philadelphia with five perfect innings, as the Nats dispatched the Phillies, 4-1, in the first game of a Tuesday doubleheader.

The loss eliminates Philadelphia (79-77) from NL wild-card contention.

Washington (87-69) now has a one-game lead on Milwaukee (86-70) for the top spot in the wild-card race with six games to play.

Anthony Rendon had two sac-fly RBIs, giving him an MLB-leading 124 for the season.

The second game has a scheduled 7:05 p.m. start. Max Scherzer (10-7, 2.81 ERA) gets the ball for Washington, and will face Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola (12-6, 3.75 ERA).

Story by Chris Graham