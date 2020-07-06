Washington Nationals to use new Fredericksburg ballpark for taxi squad

The Washington Nationals will be using the new ballpark in Fredericksburg for practices for players on their extended roster in 2020.

Teams will have 60-man rosters for the shortened 2020 season, with MLB rosters starting at 30, and the remaining players on taxi squads.

Fredericksburg, the new home of the Nats’ High-A franchise that plays in the Carolina League, was to debut a new state-of-the-art minor-league stadium this year, but the MiLB season was shuttered due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Art Silber, Chairman of the FredNats, stated “While we are disappointed that no minor league games will be played in our ballpark this season, we are very excited to host the Nationals’ additional players to break in our facility. There is tremendous pride and excitement in Fredericksburg about the opening of our new ballpark, our relationship with the World Champion Nationals, and now serving as a venue for the Nationals to train in Fredericksburg.”

The Nationals will start practices and training in Fredericksburg tomorrow. At present, all practices and baseball related activities by the Nationals in Fredericksburg are closed to the public and media consistent with MLB guidance to ensure the health and safety of the players.

