Washington Nationals score six in 10th, escape Marlins

Published Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019, 10:50 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

washington nationalsMiami scored four runs in the eighth off the beleaguered Washington Nationals bullpen, but a six-run Nats 10th was the answer in a 10-4 Washington win Saturday night.

Stephen Strasburg was the tough-luck guy in this one, giving up three hits in seven scoreless, before being lifted after 109 pitches.

Fernando Rodney was charged for four runs in a third of an inning in relief, the big blow being a three-run double from Austin Dean, before Hunter Strickland was able to put out the fire in the eighth.

A Brian Dozier RBI single broke the deadlock in the 10th, ahead of an RBI single by Adam Eaton, a bases-loaded walk to Juan Soto, and a two-run double by Kurt Suzuki that broke the game open.

The win for the Nationals (85-68), coupled with a dramatic 9-8 loss by the Chicago Cubs at home against St. Louis, puts Washington in a good spot in the NL wild-card race, a full four games up on the Cubs, who also trail Milwaukee (85-70) by three games for the second wild-card spot.

The magic number for Washington to clinch a wild-card spot is seven heading into Sunday.

Story by Chris Graham



uva basketball team of destiny

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run

Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.

The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Subscribe

Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined.

 


augusta free press
augusta free press
augusta free press news