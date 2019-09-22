Washington Nationals score six in 10th, escape Marlins

Miami scored four runs in the eighth off the beleaguered Washington Nationals bullpen, but a six-run Nats 10th was the answer in a 10-4 Washington win Saturday night.

Stephen Strasburg was the tough-luck guy in this one, giving up three hits in seven scoreless, before being lifted after 109 pitches.

Fernando Rodney was charged for four runs in a third of an inning in relief, the big blow being a three-run double from Austin Dean, before Hunter Strickland was able to put out the fire in the eighth.

A Brian Dozier RBI single broke the deadlock in the 10th, ahead of an RBI single by Adam Eaton, a bases-loaded walk to Juan Soto, and a two-run double by Kurt Suzuki that broke the game open.

The win for the Nationals (85-68), coupled with a dramatic 9-8 loss by the Chicago Cubs at home against St. Louis, puts Washington in a good spot in the NL wild-card race, a full four games up on the Cubs, who also trail Milwaukee (85-70) by three games for the second wild-card spot.

The magic number for Washington to clinch a wild-card spot is seven heading into Sunday.

Story by Chris Graham