Washington Nationals lose another late lead: NL wild-card race tightens

Published Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019, 5:42 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: the Washington Nationals couldn’t hold a late lead.

Miami scored four runs ithe seventh off three Nats relievers to turn a 3-1 deficit into a 5-3 win on Sunday.

The loss drops the Nationals (85-69) into a tie for the top spot in the NL wild-card race with streaking Milwaukee (86-70), which completed a weekend sweep of Pittsburgh on Sunday, giving the Brewers 14 wins in their last 16 games.

The Chicago Cubs (82-74) continued their late-season collapse, losing to St. Louis on Sunday, giving the Cardinals (89-67) a four-game sweep in Wrigley Field.

Washington has eight games left, including a grueling four-day, five-day series with Philadelphia (79-74) that begins on Monday, and includes a Tuesday doubleheader.

The Nationals should have gone into the final week on a winning streak. Rookie Austin Voth was solid in the spot start, allowing a run on three hits in five innings, leaving the game with a 3-1 lead.

The trio of Hunter Strickland, Wander Suero and Tanner Rainey would take care of that in the four-run Marlins seventh.

Story by Chris Graham