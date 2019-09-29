Washington Nationals conclude regular season with another W

Published Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019, 7:56 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

washington nationalsThe Washington Nationals, entering the final week of the 2019 season, still had work to do to clinch a playoff bid, and eight games against two teams with playoff aspirations.

Then the brooms came out. Twice.

The Nats (93-69) completed another sweep, this time finshing off Cleveland, winning 8-2 on Sunday.

Washington finished the 2019 season on an eight-game winning streak. The Nationals will face Milwaukee (88-74) in the one-game NL wild-card playoff on Tuesday in Nats Park.

It was quite the unexpected turn for a team that famously started 19-31, had only been above .500 for three days through June 29, then finished the season on a 74-38 tear, including wins in 10 of their last 11.

Gerardo Parra, the waiver pickup who became an emotional sparkplug for the team as a pinch-hitter and utilityman, had another big game on Sunday, going 2-for-2 with three RBI, finishing the regular season with eight hits in his last 12 at-bats, with two homers and 11 RBIs over the stretch.

Joe Ross (4-4, 5.48 ERA) got the win on Sunday, giving up a run on four hits in six innings, striking out eight and walking two.

Ross went 4-1 with a 2.75 ERA in eight starts from Aug. 2 on for Washington, at a time when the Nats were strained a bit pitching-wise with the injury to ace Max Scherzer throwing things off for a period of several weeks.

It will be Scherzer (11-7, 2.92 ERA) who gets the ball on Tuesday against the Brewers, who haven’t yet announced their starter for the wild-card game.

Scherzer hasn’t exactly been lights-out since his return from a second stint on the IL on Aug. 22, going 2-2 with a 4.74 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in seven starts, touched up for 20 earned runs in 38 innings of work, though his power-control numbers – 54 strikeouts, eight walks – have been very Max-like.

Story by Chris Graham



uva basketball team of destiny

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run

Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.

The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Subscribe

Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined.

 


augusta free press
augusta free press






augusta free press
augusta free press news