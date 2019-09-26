Washington Nationals complete sweep of Phillies

Published Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019, 7:54 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Stephen Strasburg struck out 10 in six innings to record his 18th win, and the Washington Nationals completed a five-game sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies with a 6-3 win on Thursday.

The Nats (90-69) have now won seven of eight, and maintained their one-game lead over Milwaukee (89-70) in the race for the top NL wild-card spot.

The Brewers, 5-3 winners in Cincinnati on Thursday, are also a game back of St. Louis (90-69) in the NL Central, so it is very much unsettled as to who Washington will face in the NL wild-card game on Tuesday.

The starter for the Nationals may very well be Strasburg (18-6, 3.32 ERA), who would be on his regular days rest if he were to get the start in the one-game playoff.

Against the Phils, Strasburg allowed a run on four hits, and didn’t issue a walk, and was lifted after throwing 92 pitches.

Asdrubal Cabrera and Michael A. Taylor each hit solo homers for the Nats, who rested outfielders Juan Soto and Adam Eaton.

Former Nat Bryce Harper went 0-for-4 in the finale at Nationals Park, as the team that he left Washington for, a preseason favorite to win the NL East, dropped below .500 (79-80) for the first time all season.

Story by Chris Graham