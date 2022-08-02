Washington Commanders to host meet and greet at ‘Rally in Richmond’ event
The Washington Commanders will host a Rally in Richmond on Friday, Aug. 26, from 1-5 p.m. The event will be held at River City Roll in the Scott’s Addition neighborhood.
The event will include a meet and greet with players and legends, entertainment, giveaways and more.
The event is free and open to fans of all ages. The event will feature a kids zone, photo booth, live band and DJ, and a team store.
A meet and greet and photo opp will run from 1:30-3:30 p.m. with Jonathan Allen, Terry McLaurin, Logan Thomas, Carson Wentz, Ron Rivera, and Vernon Davis.
River City Roll is located at 939 Myers St. in Richmond.
RSVP to be entered to win a Commanders replica helmet.
RSVP at https://www.commanders.com/rallyinrichmond/