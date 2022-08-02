Washington Commanders to host meet and greet at ‘Rally in Richmond’ event

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

washington commandersThe Washington Commanders will host a Rally in Richmond on Friday, Aug. 26, from 1-5 p.m. The event will be held at River City Roll in the Scott’s Addition neighborhood.

The event will include a meet and greet with players and legends, entertainment, giveaways and more.

The event is free and open to fans of all ages. The event will feature a kids zone, photo booth, live band and DJ, and a team store.

A meet and greet and photo opp will run from 1:30-3:30 p.m. with Jonathan Allen, Terry McLaurin, Logan Thomas, Carson Wentz, Ron Rivera, and Vernon Davis.

River City Roll is located at 939 Myers St. in Richmond.

RSVP to be entered to win a Commanders replica helmet.

RSVP at https://www.commanders.com/rallyinrichmond/


Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.