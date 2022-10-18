Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz out four weeks after surgery on ring finger
Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz will miss at least four weeks after having to undergo surgery to repair a fractured finger on his throwing hand on Monday.
Wentz, a seven-year NFL veteran in his first season in Washington, fractured the ring finger on his right hand in the Commanders’ 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.
In the win, Wentz, which snapped a four-game Washington losing skid, was 12-of-22 for 99 yards.
For the season, the 2016 #2 overall pick has passed for 1,489 yards, 10 TDs, six INTs, a 62.1 percent completion rate, 84.1 passer rating and 34.1 QBR.
Backup Taylor Heinicke, a 2014 ODU alum, will start in place of Wentz, with UNC alum Sam Howell, a 2022 fifth-round pick, moving up from the #3 spot to serve as the backup.
Heinicke was the starter in Washington in 2021, passing for 3,419 yards, 20 TDs, 15 INTs, a 65.0 percent completion rate, 85.9 passer rating and 39.9 QBR in 15 starts in which the team went 7-8.