washington commanders o line faces stern test trying to protect wentz from cowboys d

Philadelphia sacked Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz nine times and pressured him on 23 of his 55 dropbacks in last week’s 24-8 Eagles win.

Next up for Washington: the Dallas Cowboys, who rank fourth in the league in pass-rush win rate.

“If you can create one on ones … you know it makes it difficult,” Commanders coach Ron Rivera said. “And again, you have to be really sound really solid in your protections.”

Wentz will also have to be more decisive in the pocket, something he has acknowledged has been an issue the first three weeks.

He was sacked six times as passed for just 24 yards last week as Washington fell behind 24-0 at the half, the second straight week that the Commanders were shut out, and down big, at the half, after falling behind 22-0 in the 36-27 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 2.

Wentz’s season numbers look fine – 287.0 yards per game, seven TDs, three INTs, a 90.6 passer rating – but the past two weeks, his productivity has come almost entirely in the second halves with Washington way, way behind, and the Lions and Eagles softening up their pass coverages to make the Commanders dink and dunk their way down the field to eat up clock.

Dallas will bring the pressure up front – early, often and otherwise. In the Cowboys’ Week 3 win over the New York Giants, the Dallas front recorded 35 quarterback pressures on Giants QB Daniel Jones.

The Cowboys are among the league’s best at getting pressure on the QB. The Commanders are near the bottom of the league in protecting the QB.

It will be a matchup of unstoppable force against a very moveable object.

Last words here to Wentz: “I’ve got nothing but confidence in our guys to protect.”