Washington Commanders look to former #2 pick Carson Wentz to right the ship at QB
Carson Wentz will become the 11th starting QB for the Washington Commanders since 2018 when he takes the first snap in Sunday’s season opener with Jacksonville.
The 2016 #2 pick has thrown for 20,374 yards, 140 TDs and 57 INTs in six NFL seasons, and has a 44-40-1 record as a starter in stops at Philadelphia and Indianapolis.
The Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018, and Wentz was 11-2 as the starter that year, but he missed the last three regular-season games and the playoffs with a torn ACL.
The 2017 regular season would turn out to be his high-water mark to this point. Post-ACL injury, Wentz has gone 26-29-1 as a starter, and he’s only quarterbacked a team in one playoff game, a 2019 wild-card loss to Seattle, in which he was knocked out with a head injury in the first quarter.
A trade to Indianapolis ahead of the 2021 season was supposed to start a new chapter, and Wentz put up good numbers for the Colts – throwing for 3,653 yards, 27 TDs, seven INTs and a 94.6 passer rating, but Indy finished 9-8 and missed the playoffs, and in the offseason, the front office traded for Atlanta veteran Matt Ryan to be the new QB1.
Wentz is a definite upgrade for Washington at QB from last year’s starter, Taylor Heinicke, an ODU alum, who was 7-8 as the starter, throwing for 3,419 yards, 20 TDs, 15 INTs and an 85.9 passer rating.