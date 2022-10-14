Washington Commanders defeat Chicago Bears, 12-7, snap four-game losing streak

The Washington Commanders earned their second win of the season on Thursday, beating the Chicago Bears 12-7 in an ugly game at Soldier Field.

Washington missed a late field goal from Joey Slye that would have made it an eight-point game, but they managed a goal-line stand in the final seconds to hold on.

The Bears had three trips to the red zone and came away with zero points on those trips on the night. Chicago had 392 yards total offense in the game, much more than Washington’s 214, but it was Ron Rivera’s team that came out on top after a week filled with controversy.

Not only did Rivera say the difference between his team and others in the NFC East is the “quarterback,” but multiple reports on Thursday said that the team’s owner, Dan Snyder, said that Snyder has “dirt” on other NFL owners, with the implication that he would use whatever information he has to protect his standing in the league.

The Commanders won despite going 2-for-11 on third down and recording seven penalties.

Washington managed to sack Justin Fields five times and held Chicago to just 1-for-4 on fourth downs to come away with the much-needed victory.

Washington led 3-0 after the first quarter on a Slye field goal before Justin Fields found Austin Pettis on a 40-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Chicago was outscored 9-0 in the final quarter as Washington came away with win No. 2.

Next, the Commanders face the Packers on Sunday.