Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
washington commanders defeat chicago bears 12 7 snap four game losing streak
Sports

Washington Commanders defeat Chicago Bears, 12-7, snap four-game losing streak

Roger Gonzalez
Last updated:
washington commanders
(© HTGanzo – stock.adobe.com)

The Washington Commanders earned their second win of the season on Thursday, beating the Chicago Bears 12-7 in an ugly game at Soldier Field.

Washington missed a late field goal from Joey Slye that would have made it an eight-point game, but they managed a goal-line stand in the final seconds to hold on.

The Bears had three trips to the red zone and came away with zero points on those trips on the night. Chicago had 392 yards total offense in the game, much more than Washington’s 214, but it was Ron Rivera’s team that came out on top after a week filled with controversy.

Not only did Rivera say the difference between his team and others in the NFC East is the “quarterback,” but multiple reports on Thursday said that the team’s owner, Dan Snyder, said that Snyder has “dirt” on other NFL owners, with the implication that he would use whatever information he has to protect his standing in the league.

The Commanders won despite going 2-for-11 on third down and recording seven penalties.

Washington managed to sack Justin Fields five times and held Chicago to just 1-for-4 on fourth downs to come away with the much-needed victory.

Washington led 3-0 after the first quarter on a Slye field goal before Justin Fields found Austin Pettis on a 40-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Chicago was outscored 9-0 in the final quarter as Washington came away with win No. 2.

Next, the Commanders face the Packers on Sunday.

Roger Gonzalez

Roger Gonzalez is freelancer for Augusta Free Press. A native of Connecticut that grew up in Charlottesville, he is a graduate of Virginia Tech. He currently is a sportswriter with CBS Sports and has written for The Daily Progress, The Roanoke Times and other newspapers before getting into the digital sports journalism world.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

XRP
, ,

XRP regains bullish behavior as the race to 0.5 continues – but will this METAVERSE crypto hit it first?
Bitcoin Billy
impt
, ,

Green cryptocurrency, IMPT hits $4 million in Pre-Sale in 10 days
Bitcoin Billy

The crypto market is changing every second, and anyone who has been keeping an eye on emerging projects is aware of the ongoing crypto winter. To stay in the game, especially in this phase, investors need to make informed decisions and identify the potential crypto projects that might take off in the near future. Although...

soccer throw
,

Women’s Soccer: #13 UVA, Virginia Tech battle to a 3-3 draw in Commonwealth Clash
Sports Desk

No. 13 Virginia (10-2-3, 3-2-2 ACC) played Virginia Tech (9-4-2, 3-3-1 ACC) to a 3-3 draw on Thursday night in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash.

nfl
,

‘Hoos in the NFL: How Virginia Cavaliers alums fared in Week 5 action
Scott Ratcliffe
samantha brunelle
,

Samantha Brunelle excited to be home: Aims to ‘re-establish UVA Basketball’
Chris Graham
uva basketball
,

Podcast: Jerry Ratcliffe reports on UVA Basketball from ACC Media Days
Sports Desk
family with flag
,

New IRS rule removes ‘family glitch’ from Marketplace enrollment
Rebecca Barnabi