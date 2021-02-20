Washington and Lee University presents ‘Queer Theology’ panel discussion

Washington and Lee University’s Office of Inclusion and Engagement and the campus LGBTQ Resource Center present a virtual panel discussion with W&L students and local religious leaders on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m.

The title of the discussion is “Queer Theology: LGBTQ Identity and Religion.” The conversation will center on the intersection of LGBTQ+ identity and religious affiliations and practices.

The virtual event is free, but registration is required and can be accessed at bit.ly/3s2yNhv.

“It’s an interesting experience when you identify as queer and religious. You get questions from both of those groups, like ‘How do you hold those two identities as true when they’re so at odds with each other?’” said Jake Reeves, assistant director of inclusion and engagement. “There has been a contentious relationship between the two identities, so it’s a valid question. Today, people are finding it easier to hold the two together, but the division is still present. We want to talk about this history and how we move forward together, building a bridge between the two rather than walking on separate sides of the ravine.”

Moderated by Reeves, the conversation will feature three W&L students who identify in the LGBTQ+ and religious communities. They will be joined by Reverend Adam Schultz from Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lexington and Reverend Tucker Bowerfind from Grace Episcopal Church in Lexington.

Reverend Dr. Jamie Washington, who serves as the pastor of Unity Fellowship Church of Baltimore and is an elder in the Unity Fellowship Church Movement, will also participate in the conversation.

Washington is the president and founder of the Washington Consulting Group. He has served as an educator, administrator and consultant in higher education for more than 36 years. Washington has also authored several articles, book forewords and chapters. He is in the process of writing and editing two books: “The Ride to the Airport: The Real Stories about Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” and “Called Out, To Serve: LGBTQ+ Clergy, Answering the Call to Ministry.”

The LGBTQ Resource Center’s mission is to affirm the existence and development of LGBTQ individuals at W&L and support a strong and welcoming community among them and allies within the larger institution. The Office of Inclusion and Engagement supports the university’s mission by striving to foster a culture in which all community members feel fully welcome and able to participate in everything W&L has to offer.

