Washington and Lee University hosts successful 2021 Souper Bowl

Washington and Lee University’s Campus Kitchen and community members helped tackle childhood hunger in Rockbridge County in late January with its annual Souper Bowl event.

This year’s Souper Bowl raised $6,000 in donations in support of the Campus Kitchen at W&L’s Backpack Program.

This hunger-fighting project began in 2009 as a partnership between CKWL and local public schools. The program now serves all area elementary schools and Head Start programs, providing more than 750 children with a bag of non-perishable food items to take home for the weekend.

“We are so thankful to everyone who was still able to support the Souper Bowl in this strange year,” said Ryan Brink, Campus Kitchen coordinator. “While we missed seeing everyone in person, the dedication and energy we felt from our restaurant partners, community participants and student organizers was a fantastic morale boost!”

Participating restaurants served soup creations – many using locally sourced ingredients – in their own spaces. This year’s Souper Bowl participants were Heliotrope Brewery, Blue Sky Bakery, Metta Meals, Pronto, Pure Eats, Red Hen, Southern Inn and Tonic.

If you missed this year’s event, you can still make contributions online at colonnadeconnections.wlu.edu/ donate/pmt by selecting “Other” and writing in “Campus Kitchen” when asked where you would like to direct your gift.

The mission of CKWL is to use service to strengthen bodies, empower minds and build communities. CKWL combats hunger and promotes nutrition by recovering and reusing food that would otherwise go to waste into balanced meals for low-income members of the community in Rockbridge County.

