Washington and Lee University hosts ninth annual Souper Bowl

Washington and Lee University and community members plan to tackle childhood hunger in the Rockbridge area one soup bowl at a time.

This year’s Souper Bowl will take place in area restaurants the weekend of Jan. 29-31.

Participating restaurants will serve soup creations – many using locally sourced ingredients – in their own spaces with proceeds going to support the Campus Kitchen’s Backpack Program.

This year’s Souper Bowl participants are Heliotrope Brewery, Blue Sky Bakery, Metta Meals, Pronto, Pure Eats, Red Hen, Southern Inn and Tonic.

All proceeds will support Campus Kitchen at W&L’s Backpack Program, a hunger-fighting project that began in 2009 as a partnership between CKWL and local public schools. The program serves all area elementary schools and Head Start programs, providing more than 750 children with a bag of non-perishable food items to take home for the weekend.

“We have been able to keep the program going despite COVID-19 because of the support of our local school systems and other community volunteers,” said CKWL coordinator Ryan Brink. “In fact, we have served 100 more students per week than we normally would because of the pandemic. I look forward to this event every year, and I am especially thankful we can keep the event going this year.”

The fundraiser usually makes up for a third of yearly donations to Campus Kitchen. A ticket to attend the Souper Bowl usually costs $15. Members of the community can make a monetary donation, instead of a soup purchase, to support the Backpack Program. Contributions can be made online at https://colonnadeconnections.wlu.edu/donate/pmt by selecting “Other” and writing in “Campus Kitchen” when asked where you would like to direct your gift.

“We are incredibly thankful that our community partners agreed to support this event within their own walls this year,” Brink said.

