Was your loved one a nature lover? Plant a tree in memory of them

Losing someone you love is complicated. Not only do you have to come to terms with their passing, but it also hurts to hold the memories you shared without them in the picture. There are many ways to remember someone you cared about or someone that had an impact in some significant way. Many people memorialize the loss of someone influential with memorabilia that can be revisited to remember the person. Benches, streets, headstones, and even some national parks are named after important people in history that changed the world forever.

If you want a more intimate way to commemorate someone, there are smaller methods that may help you cope with the loss. Planting a tree in memory of someone dear to you is a great way to showcase their memory to the world and what they meant to you. There are many emotional and physical benefits to planting a tree in memory of someone you lost.

Planting a tree is a significant gift

Trees celebrate memories and an individual’s impact on the world or community. The best thing about gifting a tree is honoring the individual overall. Depending on the species, trees can last hundreds of thousands of years with the proper environmental influences. They grow stronger each year and protect our surroundings by providing clean oxygen and absorbing harmful toxins. What better way to add sentimental value than gifting a memorial tree that may last beyond your lifetime. Many people use plaques to engrave the name and lifespan of the honored individual right below the tree to ensure their image remains for as long as possible.

Plant a tree in memory of someone that had an impact

An essential part of planting a memorial tree is to portray what that person meant to you and your community. Before choosing your tree, think about what significance that person had on you and how that positively affected your life? Was it a teacher that believed in you? A childhood pet you grew up with? Did the person serve the public in a way that inspired you? Or was this someone in your family that was loved by all? Thinking about how you commemorate their passing will determine the location and the type of tree you wish to use. There are many styles of trees to choose from based on site.

What type of tree should you pick to remember someone special?

Before choosing your tree, it’s essential to think about its ideal location. Certain trees grow in specific places and thrive based on their suitable climate. Trees like cherry blossoms, for instance, only grow in cooler northern temperatures as opposed to fruit trees that grow in hotter climates. Various trees may positively impact your loved one’s memory, including:

Apple Trees

Lilac Trees

Red Maples

Aspens

Flowering Dogwood

These are a few of hundreds of trees to pick that fit the personality of your loved one. If the person you loved had a favorite tree or flower, look into a tree planting company that offers a variety of tree options to choose from. Whether you want to travel or plant a nearby tree in a park or specific garden, there’s something for everyone to enjoy when you plant a tree in memory of your particular person.

Trees give back to our environment

There is a myriad of significance to planting a tree in memory of someone important. Trees give back to the environment, filtering out our natural air systems. They absorb carbon dioxide, which is harmful to our bodies, and emit oxygen that allows our bodies to move and live healthy lives. A mature tree can absorb over 48 pounds of carbon dioxide, releasing oxygen in return. They support our clean water systems and contribute to the medical pharmaceuticals for illness. Trees benefit the earth in numerous ways, such as:

Ending hunger: Fruit trees nourish our bodies and natural sugars that keep us healthy. When they decompose, they fertilize deteriorated lands to produce more crops and plants we need.

Balancing the climate: Trees help climate change by balancing our ecosystems. Without trees, the earth’s gasses would significantly harm our health.

Trees are long-lasting: Naturally, trees have very long lifespans. Imagine you plant a tree in memory of someone you’re honoring, and it lasts for generations. That’s generations of people knowing that person made a difference in life. Because trees live for hundreds of years and beyond, they are a remarkable relic of history and understanding of how our world and ecological systems have changed over time.

Animals live in trees: Birds, squirrels, monkeys, and animals of all kinds live in trees and rely on them for protection, food, and shelter for their offspring. When you plant a tree in memory of someone special, you give them and the animals in our world a second chance.

If you wish to plant a tree in memory of your grandparent, best friend, or an essential person in society, this is the perfect start to giving back to them and others.

Support reforestation

Many impacted forests require attention. When you plant a tree in memory of your loved individual, you help support those reforestation efforts. Every year, we lose thousands of trees to industrial companies using trees to produce manufactured products. Planting a tree will support reforestation in locations that need it the most, like:

Sequoia National Forest

Coconino National Forest – Arizona

Huron-Manistee National Forest – Michigan

White Mountain National Forest – New Hampshire

Fremont – Winema National Forest – Oregon

Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest – Utah

White River National Forest – Colorado

Allegheny National Forest – Pennsylvania

Lolo National Forest – Montana

The Wilderness Center – Ohio

South Lake Tahoe – California/Nevada

These are a few of many forests that need attention. Enjoy the gift of giving to your loved ones and the world we live in.

What do trees need to stay healthy?

If you plan to take care of a tree personally, different elements will guarantee a long and thriving lifespan for your memorabilia. Plant your tree in the right place, water it frequently unless it’s a tree that requires minimal liquids. Use fertilizer to keep your tree fed and supplied with nutrients. Apply mulch to insulate the tree’s roots. Do more research into the care of your tree based on its type. Plant a tree in memory of the person who meant the most to you while making a fun hobby out of it.

Things to remember before celebrating a memory by planting a tree

Before you start looking into the tree planting process, remember specific things before commencing your project. In the beginning stages, trees are very fragile and at their most sensitive state. Severe weather conditions can impact the lifespan of your tree memorial before establishing a more robust and fixed shape. Things to remember before you plant a tree in memory of someone include:

Creating optimal conditions: You want to set your tree up for success and ensure the environment fits its style and needs. If you are doing this project independently, pick a tree that isn’t difficult to grow or requires too much maintenance. Not all soil can accommodate every tree, so confirm the area can house the tree based on future growth. If you plan to go through a company, guarantee its credibility through reviews and customer satisfaction.

Investment: Don’t opt for the more inexpensive options because your budget allows it. If you want to solemnize your loved one’s memory properly, wait until your finances permit you to buy a tree that will showcase how great their life was in their waking moments. Smaller trees take years to grow to require a lot of attention. You plant a tree to show the individual how much you love them. Ensure you have the time and effort to care for the tree long-term if you plan on planting one on your own.

Ask a professional: Chances are, you don’t have a bustling garden in your backyard. Ask a professional if you’re unsure what it takes to plant a commemorative tree. Look into the cost of a professional planting organization or instructions on how to nurture and care for your loved one’s tree on your own.

Learn more about planting a tree through a certified organization

Planting a tree in someone’s memory is a tribute to that person and their impact on the world. There are many ways to commemorate your loved one, and this is the perfect place to start. If you want to take the hassle out of planting and care for a tree on your own, contact a credible company that expresses passion in caring for your loved one’s loving tribute. Tree’s do so much for our environment, and this kind gesture for your honored individual places your impact on the world as well. Get in touch with professionals who love and care for the people that mean the most to you.

Story by Brad Bernanke