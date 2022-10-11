Was Joe Biden legitimately elected? Yesli Vega still can’t say one way or the other

Is Yesli Vega an election denier? Her campaign was given another chance this week to give an unequivocal “no” on that question and declined, so maybe we should presume that she is.

The issue came up again in the context of the reporting on former Republican Congressman Denver Riggleman coming out with an endorsement of Vega’s opponent in the Seventh District congressional race, incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger.

The Washington Post, in its report on Riggleman’s endorsement, said the former congressman decided to cut the ad for Spanberger because he could not support “facts-challenged individuals” running for office.

The background there: Vega, at an April 20 candidate forum, said “(w)e have a lot of evidence that continues by the way to come out – that the liberal media doesn’t report on it because they don’t want the American people to know – there’s evidence that continues to come out that indicates that the 2020 election was interfered with.”

Riggleman said that her asserting the election was “interfered with” is “coded language for everybody on the stop-the-steal bus.”

The Post then reached out to the Vega campaign for comment on Riggleman’s arguments, and did not hear back from the Vega side.

In the article, the Post noted that Vega had declined several opportunities in an interview with the paper to give a yes-or-no answer as to whether Joe Biden was legitimately elected, stopping at the line of “he is president of the United States,” and “the American people elected him.”

“My opponent has failed to deliver any plan to make the lives of Virginians better. Instead, she is embracing support from those who cast doubt on the legitimacy of our elections and sow disorder in our nation,” said Spanberger, who is running for a third term in the Seventh District, which represents a swath of Central Virginia and the southern exurbs of Northern Virginia.

“That’s the same chaos that we saw erupt at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. My opponent’s failure to acknowledge the legitimacy of a duly elected president is another sign that she is far out of touch with Virginians. She is not ready to lead at a time when democracy at home – and abroad – is under threat,” Spanberger said.