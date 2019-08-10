Warren releases plan to invest in Rural America

Published Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, 10:08 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Elizabeth Warren released on Friday her plan to invest in rural America and build a new farm economy.

The Massachusetts senator is touting that the plan will fix the failed Trump Administration policies that are squeezing family farmers and restore opportunity in Rural America.

Her plan would give rural communities and tribal nations access to affordable broadband, provide critical investments in rural health care, and take bold anti-trust action to stop hospital mergers that threaten access to basic services.

The Warren plan is also a critical piece of a Green New Deal, leading a full-out effort to decarbonize the agricultural sector by giving farmers the tools, research, and training they need to transform the sector — to achieve the objectives of the Green New Deal and reach net-zero emissions by 2030.

These new investments can be offset by changing the tax laws that encourage companies to merge and reduce competition.

Like this: Like Loading...