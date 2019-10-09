Warren leads Democratic race: Trump trails Democratic rivals
Elizabeth Warren maintains a small lead in the Democratic Party presidential race over Joe Biden, with Bernie Sanders the only other candidate within hailing distance.
Warren, a Massachusetts senator, has the support of 29 percent of Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democrat, according to a new poll from Quinnipiac University, to 26 percent for Biden, the former vice president and Delaware senator.
Sanders, the runner-up in the 2016 Democratic presidential race, and a Vermont senator, is third at 16 percent.
No other Democratic candidate tops 4 percent.
“Warren maintains her strength in the Democratic primary, which has been consistently growing since the start of her campaign. This poll confirms her status as a co-frontrunner with Biden,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.
The race is similar to where it was in a Sept. 25 Quinnipiac poll that had Warren at 27 percent, Biden at 25 percent and Sanders at 15 percent.
Looking ahead to the general election in 2020, President Trump made slight gains over the past week against the top Democratic rivals, though his approval rating declined slightly.
His approval is still underwater politically, with 40 percent approving and 54 percent not approving, down from a 41-53 split last week.
In hypothetical 2020 matchups, he trails Biden by a 51-40 margin, an improvement from the Aug. 28 Quinnipiac poll that had Biden ahead of Trump 54-38.
Trump trails Warren 49-41, a bump from a 52-40 split on Aug. 28.
Sanders leads Trump 49-42, who trailed Sanders 53-39 on Aug. 28.
Story by Chris Graham
