Warren County: Route 624 scheduled to reopen Dec. 3

Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) in Warren County is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Contractors made extensive roadway improvements at the southern approach to the Morgan Ford bridge over the Shenandoah River. This project was originally scheduled for completion in spring 2020.

The contractor, Kickin’ Asphalt Paving and Excavating LLC of Strasburg, has finished well ahead of schedule and will receive an incentive for opening the road early to traffic.

Traffic using Route 624 between Route 643 (Howellsville Road) and Route 661 (Fairgrounds Road) has been detoured since early October. Those detours will be lifted mid-morning on December 3.

The southern approach to the Morgan Ford bridge has been repeatedly damaged by high water since completion of the bridge replacement in May 2018. This rehabilitation utilized metal sheet pilings and large stone in order to stabilize and strengthen the roadway and roadbed. The project is intended to minimize damage from future flood events.

This section of Route 624 has a restriction on trucks exceeding 30 feet in total length. This will remain in place even after the project is complete. Truck drivers should continue to use alternate routes.

