Warren County: Route 624 closing Oct.r 8 for roadway work

Part of Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) in Warren County is scheduled to close Tuesday, Oct. 8, for roadway work.

Contractors will make extensive improvements to the southern approach to the Morgan Ford bridge over the Shenandoah River. This project is scheduled for completion in spring 2020.

Route 624 will be closed between Route 643 (Howellsville Road) and Route 661 (Fairground Road), but homeowners on either side of the Morgan Ford bridge will have access to their properties. Through traffic will follow one of these detours:

Drivers south of the bridge will turn right on Route 643 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then to Route 638 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn left on Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) and left on Route 624 (Red Gate Road/Milldale Road) to reach the end of the detour.

Drivers north of the bridge will follow Route 624 (Milldale Road/Red Gate Road) north and turn right on Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn right on Route 638 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then Route 643, to reach the end of the detour.

The southern approach to the Morgan Ford bridge has been repeatedly damaged by high water since completion of the bridge replacement in May 2018. This rehabilitation will use metal sheet pilings and large stone to stabilize and strengthen the roadway and roadbed. The project is intended to minimize damage from future flood events.

On Aug. 23, 2019, VDOT awarded a of $553,905 construction contract to Kickin’ Asphalt Paving and Excavating LLC of Strasburg, Virginia. The project has a fixed completion date of June 5, 2020, with an incentive for early completion by December 6, 2019. All work is weather permitting.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.