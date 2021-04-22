first bank  

Warning signs, treatment of pulmonary embolisms

Augusta Free Press

Published Thursday, Apr. 22, 2021, 9:29 am

Chris Graham talks with Dr. Andrew Mihalek, an associate professor at the UVA School of Medicine, to learn about pulmonary embolism – from the warning signs that you may have a blood clot to treatment.

Dr. Mihalek currently oversees the pulmonary medicine curriculum for the UVA School of Medicine. His clinical time is spent leading the development of an acute pulmonary embolus response team and serving as one of the co-directors for the multidisciplinary UVA Pulmonary Hypertension Clinic.

For Graham, the editor of Augusta Free Press, the topic is personal – he was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism in March.

