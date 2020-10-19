Warner to host virtual conversation on Supreme Court nomination battle

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) will host a virtual conversation with Virginians on Wednesday to discuss the impact of the hastened Supreme Court confirmation on healthcare.

The virtual discussion is scheduled for noon Wednesday.

The nomination of conservative jurist Amy Coney Barrett has implications on the Trump administration’s continued assault on the Affordable Care Act.

The Texas v. United States lawsuit could sabotage protections for more than 3 million Virginians living with a preexisting condition such as COVID-19, diabetes, asthma, or cancer, potentially exposing them to annual or lifetime caps, medical underwriting for their insurance coverage, or denials for the care they need.

Across the board, 740,000 Virginians could immediately lose access to healthcare coverage, the Commonwealth could lose needed federal funds, causing significant job losses and jeopardizing the viability of Virginia’s rural hospitals in the midst of a global health crisis.

In the Senate, Sen. Warner has sponsored several bills to block the administration’s efforts to undermine the ACA and protect people with preexisting conditions. Last year, Sen. Warner led the entire Senate Democratic Caucus in introducing a resolution to force an up-or-down vote on overturning a Trump administration rule that explicitly undermines protections for preexisting conditions by flooding the health care market with junk health care plans, which are often advertised in low-income communities or communities of color.

