Warner to host small business webinar on Friday

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner will host a free webinar on Friday at 10:30 a.m. for Virginia’s business community on the resources available to them to weather the economic crisis caused by COVID-19.

The webinar will feature presentations by Cassidy Rasnick, Virginia Deputy Secretary of Commerce and Trade, and Carl B. Knoblock, district director for the Richmond Small Business Administration office.

You can watch the discussion on Sen. Warner’s Facebook page by clicking here.

