Warner, Spanberger, Webb to discuss healthcare at virtual bus tour stop on Friday

Published Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, 11:03 am

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-07) and Fifth District Democratic nominee Dr. Cameron Webb will join healthcare advocates as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide virtual bus tour to call for an end to the GOP’s continued war on Virginians’ health care.

Speakers at the virtual tour stop – set for noon Friday – will highlight the dire emergency created by the Trump-Republican lawsuit to overturn the Affordable Care Act as well as the upcoming battle over Trump’s intent to fill a U.S. Supreme Court seat with anti-ACA Judge Amy Coney Barrett, which would throw our entire health care system into chaos.

Speakers will also talk about Trump’s complete mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic, and Sen. Warner and Rep. Spanberger will discuss their plans and the Democrats’ agenda to lower costs and improve care.

Register for the virtual event here.

