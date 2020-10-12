Warner, Spanberger urge registration, early voting

Sen. Mark Warner and Seventh District Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger greeted early voters in Henrico on Monday to hit home the message: make your voice heard.

“Virginians, myself included, are voting early this year in record numbers. It’s easy and convenient, but to do it, we all have to be registered and the deadline for registration is tomorrow,” Warner said. “Please help to remind your friends, neighbors and family members that tomorrow, Oct. 13, is the last day to register to vote in the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

Virginians can vote early in-person now through Oct. 31. Voters can check their registration status, register to vote, and request an absentee ballot today.

For more information visit: iwillvote.com.

Things to know: Voting in the 2020 election

Oct. 13: Last day to register to vote or to update an existing registration

Last day to register to vote or to update an existing registration Oct. 23: Last day to submit an application for a ballot to be mailed to you (must be submitted by 5 p.m.)

Last day to submit an application for a ballot to be mailed to you (must be submitted by 5 p.m.) Oct. 31: Last day to vote early in-person prior to Election Day.

Last day to vote early in-person prior to Election Day. Nov. 3: Election Day, polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Ballot drop box will be locked after 7 p.m. on Election Day.

