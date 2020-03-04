Warner, Kaine: Waive costs that may prevent coronavirus patients from care
U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are urging health insurers and federal and state officials to eliminate cost burdens that could disincentivize people with coronavirus symptoms from seeking testing and treatment for the contagious illness.
“We are fortunate that to date there have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Virginia,” the senators wrote in several letters today to Vice President Mike Pence, Gov. Ralph Northam, the Virginia Association of Health Plans and the State Corporation Commission, which regulate various health care plans in Virginia.
“While public health officials have warned us to expect the virus to spread, we must work to contain the virus as much as possible. In order to limit the spread of this deadly disease, we must ensure that at-risk individuals seek medical care as soon as possible – and that potential cost burdens are not a deterrent to seeking diagnosis and treatment. In Virginia, about 10 percent of residents lack any form of medical insurance. Among the insured, many individuals still face high deductibles and additional out-of-pocket costs that could be a deterrent to seeking medical care in a timely fashion.”
The letter continued: “It is uncertain what the entirety of patient costs associated with COVID-19 may be, but we have already seen disturbing reports of patients left with enormous bills after appropriately and responsibly seeking medical care. In Miami, a patient with healthcare insurance returned from China and sought medical treatment for flu-like symptoms, but still received a $3,270 dollar medical bill after his hospitalization. An American who was evacuated from Wuhan received a $3,918 in medical bills after he and his 3-year-old daughter were required to spend several days in an isolation unit at a local children’s hospital. If patients fear the financial consequences of seeking appropriate screening, treatment and quarantine, it will severely handicap the government’s ability to control the spread of this virus.”
- A copy of the letter to Vice President Mike Pence can be found here.
- A copy of the letter to Gov. Ralph Northam can be found here.
- A copy of the letter to the Virginia Association of Health Plans can be found here.
- A copy of the letter to the State Corporation Commission can be found here.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.
AFP BusinessAs professional consultants, Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including website design, SEO, TV/radio, video work, branding and logos, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation. Augusta Free Press LLC was founded in 2002.
Web DesignAugusta Free Press has designed more than 800 websites for clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design, content development and SEO. Short on staff? We’ll work with you to update your AFP-designed website in a timely manner or train your staff to make changes.
Marketing/Social Media ManagementAugusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Graphic DesignAugusta Free Press will help you take your vision to the next level. From branding and logos to print materials, our team will work with you to develop products to showcase your business. From brochures and rack cards to full-color magazines or print/digital ads, we’ve got you covered.
Event Planning/FundraisingAugusta Free Press will help you plan the best event for your organization. From an open house or anniversary to a 5K or Pay Per View, we can handle it all. Looking for training for your sales staff? We can help energize your employees or board. Need ideas to raise more money? Let us help you plan a successful event. Want to hold a news conference or need help with a press release? We can do that too.
Click here for more.