Warner, Kaine urge SCC to suspend utility late fees during COVID-19

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are urging the SCC to promptly issue an order suspending the charging of utility late fees through the duration of Virginia’s state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The SCC, earlier this week, issued an order suspending utility service disconnections for 60 days.

“While the suspension of service disconnections will ensure the continued service of essential public utilities for Virginians, the unprecedented scope of this public health crisis requires additional measures to ease the burden on Virginians. One such measure should be a temporary suspension of late payment charges by public utilities,” the senators wrote in a letter to the SCC today. “As this public health emergency intensifies, thousands of Virginians will likely be furloughed or have their work hours substantially reduced. This will put an enormous strain on countless families in the Commonwealth to make ends meet. Suspending late fees during this state of emergency would help ease the burden on the most vulnerable Virginians during this tumultuous time, if only slightly.”

