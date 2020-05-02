Warner, Kaine tout $36M to support Virginia HBCUs amid COVID-19

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, members of the Congressional Bipartisan Historically Black Colleges & Universities Caucus, applauded $36,475,848 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Education to support Virginia’s five HBCUs.

The federal funding was made possible through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund established under the CARES Act to support students, colleges, and universities as they cope with the immediate effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We’re pleased that these federal dollars will assist Virginia’s five HBCUs in continuing to serve their students in the face of the current health and economic crisis,” said the senators. “These institutions help provide traditionally-underserved communities the tools they need to succeed, and we will continue to advocate for them as they support their students during this ongoing crisis.”

The Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund set aside just over $1 billion in federal funding for HBCUs and minority serving institutions. These institutions can use the funds to cover costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic, such as lost revenue, reimbursement for expenses already incurred, technology, faculty and staff training, payroll, and costs of attendance for eligible students.

Virginia is home to Virginia Union University, Norfolk State University, Virginia State University, Hampton University, and Virginia University of Lynchburg – all of which will receive federal from the CARES Act as follows:

School Virginia State University $9,803,132 Virginia Union University $2,922,768 Virginia University of Lynchburg $440,105 Hampton University $9,884,324 Norfolk State University $13,425,519

Sens. Warner and Kaine are strong supporters of Virginia’s HBCUs. Last year, the Senators successfully pushed to get the FUTURE Act signed into law to restore $255 million in federal funding for these critical institutions.

