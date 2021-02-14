Warner, Kaine push Biden to reverse Trump decision on Jan. 6 emergency costs

The Trump administration, being the Trump administration, denied Virginia’s request for reimbursement for millions of dollars in costs associated with deploying the Virginia National Guard to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and through the presidential inauguration.

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine are asking the Biden administration to reverse the that decision.

“We write today in strong support of the Commonwealth of Virginia’s request for an emergency declaration under the provisions of Section 501 (a) of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster and Emergency Assistance Act (Stafford Act). This request was made by the Commonwealth due to potential civil unrest associated with the 59th Presidential Inauguration, anticipated demonstration activities in Richmond, Virginia, and other related events from January 6, 2021 to February 4, 2021,” the senators wrote to President Joe Biden.

Virginia had to declare a state of emergency to be able to send nearly 3,000 members of the National Guard for critically needed support to D.C. during the deadly riots at the United States Capitol by President Trump’s supporters.

With warnings of planned protests at state Capitols across the country leading up to the inauguration and in anticipation of Virginia’s annual “Lobby Day” in Richmond, Virginia National Guard presence was maintained to ensure safety and security.

FEMA denied Gov. Ralph Northam’s request to declare a state of emergency under the Stafford Act and denied federal reimbursement for actions taken by Virginia to support securing the Capitol through inauguration.

“In light of Virginia’s critical role in providing support during this period of increased civil unrest, we urge you to approve the Commonwealth’s appeal for an emergency declaration and direct federal assistance with a 100 percent reimbursement. It is evident the Commonwealth’s response to these unprecedented events was instrumental in saving lives, protecting property, and ensuring public safety. These actions came at substantial cost to the Commonwealth and supplementary Federal assistance is necessary to complete this effort,” Warner and Kaine concluded.

