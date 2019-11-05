Warner, Kaine get in on Nats’ World Series coattails

Published Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, 6:33 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The U.S. Senate unanimously approved a resolution introduced by U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) officially congratulating the Washington Nationals on winning the World Series for the first time in franchise history.

“The Washington Nationals worked hard, played with heart and had fun while they were at it. What a great example for us all,” said the four Senators. “Congratulations to all the players, coaches, staff and fans on an incredible season and a victory that will be remembered for a long time.”

Text of the resolution is available here. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) is introducing an identical resolution in the House of Representatives.

Related

Comments