Warner, Kaine back Senate bill to grant D.C. statehood

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) joined Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE) as original co-sponsors of Senate legislation to make Washington, D.C. the 51st state.

The Washington, D.C. Admission Act would establish congressional boundaries for the 51st state and grant D.C. residents Congressional representation.

“It’s time to end taxation without representation,” said Sen. Warner. “It’s time for Virginia’s neighbors – who pay their fair share in taxes – to be treated like any other American.”

“Virginia’s neighbors in D.C. deserve representation just like every other American,” said Sen. Kaine. “It’s far past time to recognize D.C. as our nation’s 51st state and grant hundreds of thousands of taxpaying Americans this fundamental right.”

In November 2016, D.C. residents voted overwhelmingly to petition the federal government to become a state. The referendum also approved a name, constitution, and boundaries for what would become the new state called Washington, Douglass Commonwealth (D.C.).

Also joining Sens. Warner, Kaine and Carper on the legislation are Sens. Ben Cardin (D-MD), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Kamala Harris (D-CA), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Chris Coons (D-DE), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Richard Durbin (D-IL), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Ed Markey (D-MA), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Tina Smith (D-MN), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Patty Murray (D-WA).

This week, Sen. Warner met with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to discuss several issues affecting Virginians and D.C. residents, including his decision to support the city’s renewed push for D.C. statehood in the 116th Congress.

Del. Eleanor Norton Holmes (D-DC) introduced companion legislation in the House of Representatives. The legislation is part of the For the People Act of 2019, a landmark voting rights and election reform package.

The full text of the legislation can be found here. A summary of the bill is available here.

