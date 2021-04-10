Warner, Kaine applaud $19M for airports throughout the Commonwealth

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced this week $19,155,185 in federal funding to provide economic relief to 11 airports across Virginia.

The funding, awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Department of Transportation, was authorized by the December 2020 emergency COVID-19 relief bill supported by Sens. Warner and Kaine.

“We are happy to announce that these funds will go towards supporting 11 airports in Virginia,” Warner and Kaine said in a joint statement. “While we work to get folks vaccinated and the economy back on track, these dollars will help ensure that our regional airports have what they need to continue combating COVID-19 and serving travelers.”

Specifically, this funding will go towards helping airports cover costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and efforts to combat the spread of pathogens.

The funding will be distributed as follows:

Airport Location Amount Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport Albemarle County $2,928,978 Culpeper Regional Airport Culpeper County $23,000 Louisa County/Freeman Field Airport Louisa County $13,000 Lynchburg Regional Airport Campbell County $1,261,006 Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport Newport News $1,951,578 Norfolk International Airport Norfolk $5,768,825 Richmond International Airport Henrico County $6,143,825 Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport Augusta County $ 1,005,973 Stafford Regional Airport Stafford County $13,000 Warrenton-Fauquier Airport Fauquier County $23,000 Winchester Regional Airport Frederick County $23,000

