Warner, Kaine applaud $19M for airports throughout the Commonwealth

Augusta Free Press

Published Saturday, Apr. 10, 2021, 9:18 am

parking at the airport
(© skyNext – stock.adobe.com)

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced this week $19,155,185 in federal funding to provide economic relief to 11 airports across Virginia.

The funding, awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Department of Transportation, was authorized by the December 2020 emergency COVID-19 relief bill supported by Sens. Warner and Kaine.

“We are happy to announce that these funds will go towards supporting 11 airports in Virginia,” Warner and Kaine said in a joint statement. “While we work to get folks vaccinated and the economy back on track, these dollars will help ensure that our regional airports have what they need to continue combating COVID-19 and serving travelers.”

Specifically, this funding will go towards helping airports cover costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and efforts to combat the spread of pathogens.

The funding will be distributed as follows:

Airport Location Amount
Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport Albemarle County $2,928,978
Culpeper Regional Airport Culpeper County $23,000
Louisa County/Freeman Field Airport Louisa County $13,000
Lynchburg Regional Airport Campbell County $1,261,006
Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport Newport News $1,951,578
Norfolk International Airport Norfolk $5,768,825
Richmond International Airport Henrico County $6,143,825
Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport Augusta County $ 1,005,973
Stafford Regional Airport Stafford County $13,000
Warrenton-Fauquier Airport Fauquier County $23,000
Winchester Regional Airport Frederick County $23,000

 

 


