Warner, Kaine applaud $19M for airports throughout the Commonwealth
U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced this week $19,155,185 in federal funding to provide economic relief to 11 airports across Virginia.
The funding, awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Department of Transportation, was authorized by the December 2020 emergency COVID-19 relief bill supported by Sens. Warner and Kaine.
“We are happy to announce that these funds will go towards supporting 11 airports in Virginia,” Warner and Kaine said in a joint statement. “While we work to get folks vaccinated and the economy back on track, these dollars will help ensure that our regional airports have what they need to continue combating COVID-19 and serving travelers.”
Specifically, this funding will go towards helping airports cover costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and efforts to combat the spread of pathogens.
The funding will be distributed as follows:
|Airport
|Location
|Amount
|Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport
|Albemarle County
|$2,928,978
|Culpeper Regional Airport
|Culpeper County
|$23,000
|Louisa County/Freeman Field Airport
|Louisa County
|$13,000
|Lynchburg Regional Airport
|Campbell County
|$1,261,006
|Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport
|Newport News
|$1,951,578
|Norfolk International Airport
|Norfolk
|$5,768,825
|Richmond International Airport
|Henrico County
|$6,143,825
|Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport
|Augusta County
|$ 1,005,973
|Stafford Regional Airport
|Stafford County
|$13,000
|Warrenton-Fauquier Airport
|Fauquier County
|$23,000
|Winchester Regional Airport
|Frederick County
|$23,000