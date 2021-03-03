Warner, Kaine announce recommendations for U.S. attorney posts in Eastern District, Western District

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine today sent a letter to the White House recommending candidates for the U.S. attorney vacancies in the Eastern District of Virginia and the Western District of Virginia.

In their letter, the senators recommended Jessica Aber, assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and John Hall, civil litigator at Covington & Burling, for the EDVA position.

The senators recommended Christopher Kavanaugh, assistant U.S. attorney in the Western District of Virginia, and Erin B. Ashwell, chief deputy attorney general for the Commonwealth of Virginia, for the WDVA position.

“Panels of esteemed attorneys from across the Commonwealth interviewed Ms. Aber, Mr. Hall, Mr. Kavanaugh, and Ms. Ashwell, along with many other excellent candidates. After considering the panels’ reviews and conducting our own interviews, we find these four candidates to be exceptionally qualified for the position of U.S Attorney,” the senators wrote.

The White House will now nominate one individual for each vacancy to be considered by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The nominations are subject to confirmation by the full Senate.

