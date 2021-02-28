Warner, Kaine announce more than $1M in housing assistance for Virginia tribes

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced $1,105,039 in federal funding to help seven Native American tribes in Virginia develop affordable housing within their communities.

The funding was awarded through the Department of Housing and Urban Development Indian Housing Block Grant Program, and will go towards the Chickahominy, the Eastern Chickahominy, the Upper Mattaponi, the Rappahannock, the Monacan, the Pamunkey, and the Nansemond Indian Tribes.

“We’re pleased to see these federal funds go toward improving access to housing for Virginia tribes,” the senators said in a joint statement. “It’s imperative that these communities have safe and affordable places to live.”

In 2018, Warner and Kaine secured passage of the Thomasina E. Jordan Indian Tribes of Virginia Federal Recognition Act of 2017 to grant federal recognition for six Virginia tribes, which allowed them to be eligible for federal funding including CARES Act funds to respond to COVID-19. Kaine recently met with Tribal leaders from the Monacan Nation to hear about their progress and challenges they are facing amid the pandemic.

In January, Warner and Kaine demanded the Trump administration provide all necessary resources to state, local, Tribal, and territorial governments to help support vaccine distribution.

The Indian Housing Block Grant Program provides grants to Tribes and Tribally Designated Housing Entities (TDHEs) to develop and implement affordable housing in Tribal communities.

The tribes that received funding are listed below:

Recipient Location Amount Chickahominy Indian Tribe Providence Forge $262,063 Chickahominy Indian Tribe-Eastern Division Providence Forge $74,418 Monacan Indian Nation Amherst $302,115 Nansemond Indian Tribe Suffolk $140,897 Pamunkey Indian Tribe King William $74,406 Rappahannock Tribe, Inc. Indian Neck $74,571 Upper Mattaponi Tribe King William $176,569 Total: $1,105,039

