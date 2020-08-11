 

Warner, Kaine announce $9M for affordable housing in Virginia

Published Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, 12:00 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

virginia map

(© niroworld – stock.adobe.com)

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $8,978,420 in federal funding to help Virginians access affordable housing across the Commonwealth.

The funding was awarded through the Housing Choice Voucher Program and authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act supported by Warner and Kaine.

“As housing insecurity continues to rise for many Virginians, now more than ever, Congress needs to offer critical assistance to those in need,” the senators said. “We’re pleased to announce these federal funds that will go directly towards supporting some of the most vulnerable communities right now.”

Through the CARES Act, Congress provided $1.25 billion for Tenant-Based Rental Assistance, which funds the Housing Choice Voucher program that helps lower-income families, the elderly, and disabled individuals afford decent, safe, and sanitary housing. This funding includes $400 million for increased subsidy costs and $850 million for administrative and other expenses incurred by public housing authorities (PHAs), including activities to support or maintain the health and safety of assisted individuals and families, and costs related to retention and support of participating owners.

The funding will be awarded as below:

Abingdon Redevelopment and Housing Authority                  Abingdon                  14,067

Accomack-Northampton Regional Housing Authority             Accomack                  70,053

Alexandria Redevelopment & Housing Authority                    Alexandria                384,750

Arlington County Dept. of Human Services                               Arlington                   382,489

Big Stone Gap Redevelopment and Housing Auth.                   Big Stone Gap           14,895

Bristol Redevelopment & Housing Authority                            Bristol                         44,015

Buckingham Housing Development Corp. Inc.                          New Canton              12,112

Charlottesville Redevelopment & Housing Authority              Charlottesville          60,969

Chesapeake Redevelopment & Housing Authority                   Chesapeake               273,293

County of Albemarle/Office of Housing                                     Charlottesville          68,308

Covington Redevelopment & Housing Authority                     Covington                 6,188

Danville Redevelopment & Housing Authority                         Danville                     202,837

Fairfax County Redevelopment & Housing Authority             Fairfax                        1,343,712

Franklin Redevelopment and Housing Authority                     Franklin                     39,053

Hampton Redevelopment & Housing Authority                       Hampton                   546,358

Harrisonburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority               Harrisonburg            118,122

Hopewell Redevelopment & Housing Authority                      Hopewell                   83,304

James City County Office of Housing                                          Williamsburg            26,718

Lee County Redevelopment & Housing Authority                   Jonesville                   60,122

Loudoun County Department of Family Services                     Leesburg                   141,428

Lynchburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority                    Lynchburg                102,166

Marion Redevelopment & Housing Authority                           Marion                       32,611

Newport News Redevelopment & Housing Authority             Newport News         457,534

Norfolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority                          Norfolk                      670,205

Norton Redevelopment & Housing Authority                           Norton                       13,554

People Inc. of Southwest Virginia                                                 Abingdon                  18,907

Petersburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority                     Petersburg                120,138

Portsmouth Redevelopment & Housing Authority                   Portsmouth               332,279

Prince William County Office of Housing and Community Development                                                                                                                           Woodbridge              467,993

Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority                     Richmond                  506,406

Roanoke Redevelopment & Housing Authority                         Roanoke                     250,704

Scott County Redevelopment & Housing Authority                 Duffield                     28,438

Staunton Redevelopment & Housing Authority                        Staunton                   26,821

Suffolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority                       Suffolk                       158,077

Virginia Beach Dept. of Housing & Neighborhood Pres.         Virginia Beach          363,274

Virginia Housing Development Authority                                 Richmond                  1,381,408

Waynesboro Redevelopment & Housing Authority                 Waynesboro              46,973

Wise County Redevelopment & Housing Authority                 Coeburn                    90,291

Wytheville Redevelopment & Housing Authority                    Wytheville                17,848

 

         
 

UVA Basketball Fans!

uva basketball team of destiny
Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”

Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Buy here.


augusta free press news
augusta free press news
augusta free press news


Comments