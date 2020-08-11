Warner, Kaine announce $9M for affordable housing in Virginia
U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $8,978,420 in federal funding to help Virginians access affordable housing across the Commonwealth.
The funding was awarded through the Housing Choice Voucher Program and authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act supported by Warner and Kaine.
“As housing insecurity continues to rise for many Virginians, now more than ever, Congress needs to offer critical assistance to those in need,” the senators said. “We’re pleased to announce these federal funds that will go directly towards supporting some of the most vulnerable communities right now.”
Through the CARES Act, Congress provided $1.25 billion for Tenant-Based Rental Assistance, which funds the Housing Choice Voucher program that helps lower-income families, the elderly, and disabled individuals afford decent, safe, and sanitary housing. This funding includes $400 million for increased subsidy costs and $850 million for administrative and other expenses incurred by public housing authorities (PHAs), including activities to support or maintain the health and safety of assisted individuals and families, and costs related to retention and support of participating owners.
The funding will be awarded as below:
Abingdon Redevelopment and Housing Authority Abingdon 14,067
Accomack-Northampton Regional Housing Authority Accomack 70,053
Alexandria Redevelopment & Housing Authority Alexandria 384,750
Arlington County Dept. of Human Services Arlington 382,489
Big Stone Gap Redevelopment and Housing Auth. Big Stone Gap 14,895
Bristol Redevelopment & Housing Authority Bristol 44,015
Buckingham Housing Development Corp. Inc. New Canton 12,112
Charlottesville Redevelopment & Housing Authority Charlottesville 60,969
Chesapeake Redevelopment & Housing Authority Chesapeake 273,293
County of Albemarle/Office of Housing Charlottesville 68,308
Covington Redevelopment & Housing Authority Covington 6,188
Danville Redevelopment & Housing Authority Danville 202,837
Fairfax County Redevelopment & Housing Authority Fairfax 1,343,712
Franklin Redevelopment and Housing Authority Franklin 39,053
Hampton Redevelopment & Housing Authority Hampton 546,358
Harrisonburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority Harrisonburg 118,122
Hopewell Redevelopment & Housing Authority Hopewell 83,304
James City County Office of Housing Williamsburg 26,718
Lee County Redevelopment & Housing Authority Jonesville 60,122
Loudoun County Department of Family Services Leesburg 141,428
Lynchburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority Lynchburg 102,166
Marion Redevelopment & Housing Authority Marion 32,611
Newport News Redevelopment & Housing Authority Newport News 457,534
Norfolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority Norfolk 670,205
Norton Redevelopment & Housing Authority Norton 13,554
People Inc. of Southwest Virginia Abingdon 18,907
Petersburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority Petersburg 120,138
Portsmouth Redevelopment & Housing Authority Portsmouth 332,279
Prince William County Office of Housing and Community Development Woodbridge 467,993
Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority Richmond 506,406
Roanoke Redevelopment & Housing Authority Roanoke 250,704
Scott County Redevelopment & Housing Authority Duffield 28,438
Staunton Redevelopment & Housing Authority Staunton 26,821
Suffolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority Suffolk 158,077
Virginia Beach Dept. of Housing & Neighborhood Pres. Virginia Beach 363,274
Virginia Housing Development Authority Richmond 1,381,408
Waynesboro Redevelopment & Housing Authority Waynesboro 46,973
Wise County Redevelopment & Housing Authority Coeburn 90,291
Wytheville Redevelopment & Housing Authority Wytheville 17,848
