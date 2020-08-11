Warner, Kaine announce $9M for affordable housing in Virginia

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $8,978,420 in federal funding to help Virginians access affordable housing across the Commonwealth.

The funding was awarded through the Housing Choice Voucher Program and authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act supported by Warner and Kaine.

“As housing insecurity continues to rise for many Virginians, now more than ever, Congress needs to offer critical assistance to those in need,” the senators said. “We’re pleased to announce these federal funds that will go directly towards supporting some of the most vulnerable communities right now.”

Through the CARES Act, Congress provided $1.25 billion for Tenant-Based Rental Assistance, which funds the Housing Choice Voucher program that helps lower-income families, the elderly, and disabled individuals afford decent, safe, and sanitary housing. This funding includes $400 million for increased subsidy costs and $850 million for administrative and other expenses incurred by public housing authorities (PHAs), including activities to support or maintain the health and safety of assisted individuals and families, and costs related to retention and support of participating owners.

The funding will be awarded as below:

Abingdon Redevelopment and Housing Authority Abingdon 14,067

Accomack-Northampton Regional Housing Authority Accomack 70,053

Alexandria Redevelopment & Housing Authority Alexandria 384,750

Arlington County Dept. of Human Services Arlington 382,489

Big Stone Gap Redevelopment and Housing Auth. Big Stone Gap 14,895

Bristol Redevelopment & Housing Authority Bristol 44,015

Buckingham Housing Development Corp. Inc. New Canton 12,112

Charlottesville Redevelopment & Housing Authority Charlottesville 60,969

Chesapeake Redevelopment & Housing Authority Chesapeake 273,293

County of Albemarle/Office of Housing Charlottesville 68,308

Covington Redevelopment & Housing Authority Covington 6,188

Danville Redevelopment & Housing Authority Danville 202,837

Fairfax County Redevelopment & Housing Authority Fairfax 1,343,712

Franklin Redevelopment and Housing Authority Franklin 39,053

Hampton Redevelopment & Housing Authority Hampton 546,358

Harrisonburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority Harrisonburg 118,122

Hopewell Redevelopment & Housing Authority Hopewell 83,304

James City County Office of Housing Williamsburg 26,718

Lee County Redevelopment & Housing Authority Jonesville 60,122

Loudoun County Department of Family Services Leesburg 141,428

Lynchburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority Lynchburg 102,166

Marion Redevelopment & Housing Authority Marion 32,611

Newport News Redevelopment & Housing Authority Newport News 457,534

Norfolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority Norfolk 670,205

Norton Redevelopment & Housing Authority Norton 13,554

People Inc. of Southwest Virginia Abingdon 18,907

Petersburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority Petersburg 120,138

Portsmouth Redevelopment & Housing Authority Portsmouth 332,279

Prince William County Office of Housing and Community Development Woodbridge 467,993

Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority Richmond 506,406

Roanoke Redevelopment & Housing Authority Roanoke 250,704

Scott County Redevelopment & Housing Authority Duffield 28,438

Staunton Redevelopment & Housing Authority Staunton 26,821

Suffolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority Suffolk 158,077

Virginia Beach Dept. of Housing & Neighborhood Pres. Virginia Beach 363,274

Virginia Housing Development Authority Richmond 1,381,408

Waynesboro Redevelopment & Housing Authority Waynesboro 46,973

Wise County Redevelopment & Housing Authority Coeburn 90,291

Wytheville Redevelopment & Housing Authority Wytheville 17,848

