Warner, Kaine announce $79M in federal funding to support Virginia health centers

Published Sunday, Mar. 28, 2021, 10:53 am

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced that Virginia will receive $79,907,625 in federal funding from the Department of Health and Human Services to support 26 community health centers across the Commonwealth.

The funding – which was made possible through the American Rescue Plan – will be awarded beginning in April by the Health Resources and Services Administration.

“For the past year, our community health centers have been on the front lines of providing care to our most vulnerable communities during the COVID-19 crisis,” said the senators. “Thanks to the congressional passage and eventual signing of the American Rescue Plan, we are now able to provide these critical federal dollars so that our community health centers can continue to provide lifesaving care to the folks who need it the most.”

The funding for the 26 community health centers will be awarded as follows:

Recipient City/Town Award Amount
Neighborhood Health Alexandria $7,893,875
Blue Ridge Medical Center Inc. Arrington $1,861,750
Bland County Medical Clinic Inc. Bastian $1,595,375
Free Clinic of the New River Valley, Inc. Christiansburg $1,492,000
Piedmont Access to Health Services Inc. Danville $3,666,625
Clinch River Health Services Inc. Dungannon $950,375
Harrisonburg Community Health Center, Inc. Harrisonburg $3,441,625
St. Charles Health Council Inc. Jonesville $3,021,125
Tri-Area Community Health Laurel Fork $1,990,750
Loudoun Community Health Center Leesburg $3,976,500
Rockbridge Area Free Clinic Lexington $1,629,000
Johnson Health Center Lynchburg $4,305,625
Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness Martinsville $1,435,875
Highland Medical Center Monterey $822,750
Central Virginia Health Services, Inc. New Canton $8,864,625
Peninsula Institute for Community Health, Inc. Newport News $4,659,500
Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Incorporated Onancock $5,704,750
Portsmouth Community Health Center, Inc. Portsmouth $2,767,125
Daily Planet Inc. Richmond $2,259,375
Richmond, City of Richmond $2,991,625
Kuumba Community Health & Wellness Center, Inc. Roanoke $2,461,625
Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems, Inc. Saltville $3,039,750
Stony Creek Community Health Center Stony Creek $889,500
Southern Dominion Health Systems, Inc. Victoria $2,379,875
Horizon Health Services, Inc. Waverly $1,159,250
Greater Prince William Area Community Health Center, Inc. Woodbridge $4,647,375

Health centers will be able to use these funds to support and expand COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and treatment for vulnerable populations; deliver needed preventive and primary health care services to those at higher risk for COVID-19; and expand health centers’ operational capacity during the pandemic and beyond, including modifying and improving physical infrastructure and adding mobile units.


