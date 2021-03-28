Warner, Kaine announce $79M in federal funding to support Virginia health centers

Published Sunday, Mar. 28, 2021, 10:53 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced that Virginia will receive $79,907,625 in federal funding from the Department of Health and Human Services to support 26 community health centers across the Commonwealth.

The funding – which was made possible through the American Rescue Plan – will be awarded beginning in April by the Health Resources and Services Administration.

“For the past year, our community health centers have been on the front lines of providing care to our most vulnerable communities during the COVID-19 crisis,” said the senators. “Thanks to the congressional passage and eventual signing of the American Rescue Plan, we are now able to provide these critical federal dollars so that our community health centers can continue to provide lifesaving care to the folks who need it the most.”

The funding for the 26 community health centers will be awarded as follows:

Recipient City/Town Award Amount Neighborhood Health Alexandria $7,893,875 Blue Ridge Medical Center Inc. Arrington $1,861,750 Bland County Medical Clinic Inc. Bastian $1,595,375 Free Clinic of the New River Valley, Inc. Christiansburg $1,492,000 Piedmont Access to Health Services Inc. Danville $3,666,625 Clinch River Health Services Inc. Dungannon $950,375 Harrisonburg Community Health Center, Inc. Harrisonburg $3,441,625 St. Charles Health Council Inc. Jonesville $3,021,125 Tri-Area Community Health Laurel Fork $1,990,750 Loudoun Community Health Center Leesburg $3,976,500 Rockbridge Area Free Clinic Lexington $1,629,000 Johnson Health Center Lynchburg $4,305,625 Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness Martinsville $1,435,875 Highland Medical Center Monterey $822,750 Central Virginia Health Services, Inc. New Canton $8,864,625 Peninsula Institute for Community Health, Inc. Newport News $4,659,500 Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Incorporated Onancock $5,704,750 Portsmouth Community Health Center, Inc. Portsmouth $2,767,125 Daily Planet Inc. Richmond $2,259,375 Richmond, City of Richmond $2,991,625 Kuumba Community Health & Wellness Center, Inc. Roanoke $2,461,625 Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems, Inc. Saltville $3,039,750 Stony Creek Community Health Center Stony Creek $889,500 Southern Dominion Health Systems, Inc. Victoria $2,379,875 Horizon Health Services, Inc. Waverly $1,159,250 Greater Prince William Area Community Health Center, Inc. Woodbridge $4,647,375

Health centers will be able to use these funds to support and expand COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and treatment for vulnerable populations; deliver needed preventive and primary health care services to those at higher risk for COVID-19; and expand health centers’ operational capacity during the pandemic and beyond, including modifying and improving physical infrastructure and adding mobile units.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments