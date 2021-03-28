Warner, Kaine announce $79M in federal funding to support Virginia health centers
U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced that Virginia will receive $79,907,625 in federal funding from the Department of Health and Human Services to support 26 community health centers across the Commonwealth.
The funding – which was made possible through the American Rescue Plan – will be awarded beginning in April by the Health Resources and Services Administration.
“For the past year, our community health centers have been on the front lines of providing care to our most vulnerable communities during the COVID-19 crisis,” said the senators. “Thanks to the congressional passage and eventual signing of the American Rescue Plan, we are now able to provide these critical federal dollars so that our community health centers can continue to provide lifesaving care to the folks who need it the most.”
The funding for the 26 community health centers will be awarded as follows:
|Recipient
|City/Town
|Award Amount
|Neighborhood Health
|Alexandria
|$7,893,875
|Blue Ridge Medical Center Inc.
|Arrington
|$1,861,750
|Bland County Medical Clinic Inc.
|Bastian
|$1,595,375
|Free Clinic of the New River Valley, Inc.
|Christiansburg
|$1,492,000
|Piedmont Access to Health Services Inc.
|Danville
|$3,666,625
|Clinch River Health Services Inc.
|Dungannon
|$950,375
|Harrisonburg Community Health Center, Inc.
|Harrisonburg
|$3,441,625
|St. Charles Health Council Inc.
|Jonesville
|$3,021,125
|Tri-Area Community Health
|Laurel Fork
|$1,990,750
|Loudoun Community Health Center
|Leesburg
|$3,976,500
|Rockbridge Area Free Clinic
|Lexington
|$1,629,000
|Johnson Health Center
|Lynchburg
|$4,305,625
|Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness
|Martinsville
|$1,435,875
|Highland Medical Center
|Monterey
|$822,750
|Central Virginia Health Services, Inc.
|New Canton
|$8,864,625
|Peninsula Institute for Community Health, Inc.
|Newport News
|$4,659,500
|Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Incorporated
|Onancock
|$5,704,750
|Portsmouth Community Health Center, Inc.
|Portsmouth
|$2,767,125
|Daily Planet Inc.
|Richmond
|$2,259,375
|Richmond, City of
|Richmond
|$2,991,625
|Kuumba Community Health & Wellness Center, Inc.
|Roanoke
|$2,461,625
|Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems, Inc.
|Saltville
|$3,039,750
|Stony Creek Community Health Center
|Stony Creek
|$889,500
|Southern Dominion Health Systems, Inc.
|Victoria
|$2,379,875
|Horizon Health Services, Inc.
|Waverly
|$1,159,250
|Greater Prince William Area Community Health Center, Inc.
|Woodbridge
|$4,647,375
Health centers will be able to use these funds to support and expand COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and treatment for vulnerable populations; deliver needed preventive and primary health care services to those at higher risk for COVID-19; and expand health centers’ operational capacity during the pandemic and beyond, including modifying and improving physical infrastructure and adding mobile units.