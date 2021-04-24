Warner, Kaine announce $6.5M to support transportation to COVID-19 vaccination centers

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced this week that the Virginia Department of Emergency Management will receive $6,505,200 in federal funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to deliver individuals that have transportation needs to state-run COVID-19 Community Vaccination Centers.

“We’re glad to see these federal dollars go towards helping Virginians who have transportation needs get vaccinated,” the senators said. “As Virginians 16 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, we remain committed to expanding opportunities so that all eligible students, workers, and residents can get their shots as soon as possible.”

Sens. Warner and Kaine strongly supported the recent passage of the American Rescue Plan, which included $7.5 billion in funding for the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and public health departments to expand vaccine distribution and administration, and several billion dollars in additional funding for local community health centers and medical personnel to assist in administering vaccines.

