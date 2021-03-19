Warner, Kaine announce $4.3M in federal funding to support COVID-19 vaccine distribution

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $4,387,500 in federal funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to the Virginia Department of Health to support COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Virginia.

“As more Americans receive one of the three COVID-19 vaccines, the supply of available vaccines still can’t meet the demand,” the senators said in a joint statement. “We are glad to announce that this funding will provide increased support to distribute vaccines equitably throughout the Commonwealth, and we remain committed to ensuring that every Virginian has access to the vaccine as quickly as possible.”

The American Rescue Plan included $7.5 billion to the CDC for COVID–19 vaccine distribution and administration, including support for State, local, Tribal, and territorial public health departments.

