Warner, Kaine announce $28M in federal funding for Virginia healthcare facilities

Virginia health centers will receive $28,545,390 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to better serve vulnerable communities that have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Health centers are vital to the communities they serve, and too often they are lacking the resources they need to provide the care Virginians need. These challenges have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine said in a joint statement. “These funds will give care centers the ability to adequately treat patients and continue their lifesaving work during the global pandemic.”

The funding will be distributed as follows:

Stony Creek Community Health Center in Stony Creek will receive $98,988

in will receive $98,988 Central Virginia Health Services Inc. will receive $1,003,679

will receive $1,003,679 Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems Inc. will receive $663,636

will receive $663,636 Free Clinic of The New River Valley Inc. will receive $556,210

will receive $556,210 Greater Prince William Area Community Health Center Inc . will receive $711,255

. will receive $711,255 Southern Dominion Health Systems Inc. will receive $637,313

will receive $637,313 Blue Ridge Medical Center Inc. will receive $594,380

will receive $594,380 Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness will receive $552,591

will receive $552,591 Clinch River Health Services in Dungannon will receive $529,689

in will receive $529,689 Daily Planet Inc. in Richmond will receive $575,000

in will receive $575,000 Kuumba Community Health & Wellness Center Inc. in Roanoke will receive $603,873

in will receive $603,873 Rockbridge Area Free Clinic in Lexington will receive $573,612

in will receive $573,612 Johnson Health Center in Lynchburg will receive $776,265

in will receive $776,265 Highland Medical Center in Monterey will receive $520,658

in will receive $520,658 Tri-Area Community Health will receive $609,340

will receive $609,340 Neighborhood Health will receive $821,057

will receive $821,057 St. Charles Health Council in Jonesville will receive $689,013

in will receive $689,013 Piedmont Access to Health Services Inc. in Danville will receive $712,311

in will receive $712,311 Eastern Shore Rural Health System Inc. will receive $848,194

will receive $848,194 The City of Richmond will receive $657,135

will receive $657,135 Loudoun Community Health Center in Leesburg will receive $637,808

in will receive $637,808 Harrisonburg Community Health Center Inc. will receive $671,611

will receive $671,611 Portsmouth Community Health Center in Portsmouth will receive $641,603

in will receive $641,603 Bland County Medical Clinic Inc . in Bastian will receive $570,455

. in will receive $570,455 Horizon Health Services Inc. will receive $551,062

In addition, the Virginia Department of Health will receive $12,738,652 from the Ryan White Title II Formula Grants Program.

The funding was awarded through the American Recue Plan, which both Senators voted in favor of, and will help modernize, renovate, and expand health centers that have been overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic.