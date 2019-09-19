Warner, Kaine announce $23M for Virginia airports

Published Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019, 10:22 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) today announced $23,185,283 in federal funding from the United States Department of Transportation to support improvement projects at 11 airports.

“We’re excited to announce that these federal dollars will benefit 11 Virginia airports,” said the senators. “We look forward to seeing how these grants will help improve safety and increase efficiency at airports all across the Commonwealth.”

Washington Dulles International Airportwill receive $854,786 to support Voluntary Airport Low emissions (VALE) infrastructure.

Manassas Regional Airport/Harry P. Davis Fieldwill receive $3,513,300 to construct a taxiway, improve a runway safety area, and rehabilitate a runway.

Warrenton-Fauquier Airportwill receive $150,000 to rehabilitate a taxiway and rehabilitate a runway.

Leesburg Executive Airportwill receive $205,000 to construct an apron.

Richmond International Airportwill receive $8,733,800 to construct a taxiway.

Lynchburg Regional Airport/Preston Glenn Fieldwill receive $305,148 to rehabilitate and construct aprons, and rehabilitate a taxiway.

Norfolk International Airportwill receive $3,591,524 to acquire land for approaches, install airfield guidance signs, rehabilitate taxiway lighting, rehabilitate a taxiway and acquire friction-measuring equipment.

Franklin Municipal-John Beverly Rose Airportwill receive $90,000 to conduct a study.

Virginia Highlands Airportwill receive $4,150,000 to extend a runway.

Luray Caverns Airportwill receive $1,291,725 to construct an apron.

Shenandoah Valley Regional Airportwill receive $300,000 to construct a taxiway and acquire safety and/or security equipment.

The funding was awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP), which supports infrastructure improvement projects at airports across the nation. Sens. Warner and Kaine have been strong advocates for greater infrastructure investments, including for Virginia’s airports. They have pushed back against the Trump Administration’s suggested budget cuts to DOT to help ensure that critical upgrades like these can happen. Earlier this year, Sen. Warner introduced a bill to strengthen our nation’s infrastructure, create jobs, and generate economic stimulus.