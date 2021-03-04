Warner, Kaine accepting applications for Fourth Circuit Court Judicial Vacancy

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are now accepting applications for the position of United States Circuit Court Judge for the Fourth Circuit in Richmond to succeed Fourth Circuit Judge Barbara M. Keenan, who will assume senior status effective Aug. 31.

An independent panel of lawyers assembled by the senators will review applications and interview qualified individuals. The senators will then use those recommendations, as well as input from bar associations and experts, as they consider potential nominees to recommend to the president.

The White House will then nominate an individual to be considered by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The nomination is subject to confirmation by the full Senate.

Interested applicants should visit Warner’s website for application instructions. The application period will close on March 29.

