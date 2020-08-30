Warner critical of DNI secision to end election security briefings for Congress

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) issued a statement critical of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence decision to cancel all election security briefings for Congress.

“The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has an obligation to brief Congress on threats to our elections,” said Warner, the vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. “Director Ratcliffe’s outrageous decision to stop providing briefings to Congress is an unprecedented attempt to politicize an issue – protecting our democracy from foreign intervention – that should be non-partisan.

“Russia interfered in our elections in 2016, and they’re doing it again in 2020. One the lessons we should draw from what happened in 2016 is that Congress and the American public need to know more information about the election interference threat — not less.”

