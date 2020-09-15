Warner, colleagues call on postmaster general to reverse operational changes at USPS

It’s not just mail-in votes. Operational and organizational changes at the United States Postal Service are causing delays in delivery of medications to millions of Americans.

A group of U.S. senators, including Mark Warner (D-VA), are calling on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to reverse all operational and organizational changes that have caused the delivery issues.

“The Postal Service is an essential public institution that must uphold its duty to serve every community. Your recently implemented changes pose an unacceptable threat and continue to have a devastating effect on communities that rely on consistent access to medication through the mail. We have received numerous reports from seniors about delays in receiving their prescriptions through the mail, leaving some without life-sustaining medication for days. Others have been forced to obtain emergency prescriptions from their doctors and pay out-of-pocket for medication because their original prescriptions covered by insurance never arrived,” the senators wrote in a letter to DeJoy released today.

“We call on you to immediately reverse all operational and organizational changes that have resulted in life-threatening delays of critical medications to Americans. As you noted, ‘it is imperative for the Postal Service to operate efficiently and effectively, while continuing to provide service that meets the needs of [its] customers.’ Right now, the Postal Service is failing to meet the needs of many Americans and adhere to its mission of ‘prompt, reliable, and efficient services to patrons in all areas.’ As we continue to fight this pandemic, the Postal Service is integral to keeping millions of Americans safe, especially seniors, people with chronic conditions, and people with disabilities,” the letter continued.

A copy of the letter can be found here.

