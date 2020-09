Warner campaign releases new TV ad touting rural broadband wins

Mark Warner’s Senate re-election campaign began airing a new campaign ad on Thursday in the Roanoke market, “Connect,” highlighting Warner’s efforts as governor and in the U.S. Senate to improve fiber optic connectivity and high-speed internet access to Virginians in rural communities

The ad is part of a seven-figure, eight-week statewide television buy.

