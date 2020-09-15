Warner campaign debuts Spanish language radio ad, new Spanish language campaign website

The campaign of Sen. Mark Warner has released a new Spanish language radio ad “Conozco,” which has begun airing on Spanish language radio stations across the Commonwealth this week.

In conjunction with the radio ad, the Warner campaign has also launched a Spanish language campaign website, which can be viewed here.

The Warner campaign is committed to reaching all voters ahead of early voting in Virginia, which begins this week on Sept. 18.

Voters can check their registration status and apply for an absentee ballot by visiting iwillvote.com.

“Sen. Warner has a proven track record of fighting for all Virginians,” said Warner Campaign Spokeswoman Cassie Moreno. “Whether it is fighting to increase access to capital for Latino-owned businesses, leading on legislation to allow the Puerto Rican government to seek bankruptcy protection, fighting to ban the separation of families at the border, or his unwavering support for DREAMers and the DACA program, Sen. Warner has consistently stood with Virginia’s Hispanic and Latino communities.”

