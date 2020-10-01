Warner announces weekend campaign events in Gloucester, Norfolk
Sen. Mark Warner will hold meet and greet events in Gloucester and Norfolk on Friday and Saturday.
Warner will debate his Republican opponent, Daniel Gade, at Norfolk State University on Saturday evening, marking the second of three anticipated debates for this election.
Friday, Oct 2
What: Meet & Greet with Gloucester and Mathews Democrats
When: 2-3 p.m.
Where: First United Baptist Church, 6188 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Gloucester
Saturday, Oct 3
What: Virginia Beach Meet and Greet with Jody Wagner
When: 10:15-11:15 a.m.
Where: 5600 Virginia Beach Boulevard, Units 104-105, Virginia Beach
What: Norfolk Democrats Pre-Debate Event
When: 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Where: Second Calvary Baptist Church, 2940 Corprew Ave, Norfolk