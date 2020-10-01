Warner announces weekend campaign events in Gloucester, Norfolk

Sen. Mark Warner will hold meet and greet events in Gloucester and Norfolk on Friday and Saturday.

Warner will debate his Republican opponent, Daniel Gade, at Norfolk State University on Saturday evening, marking the second of three anticipated debates for this election.

Friday, Oct 2

What: Meet & Greet with Gloucester and Mathews Democrats

When: 2-3 p.m.

Where: First United Baptist Church, 6188 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Gloucester

Saturday, Oct 3

What: Virginia Beach Meet and Greet with Jody Wagner

When: 10:15-11:15 a.m.

Where: 5600 Virginia Beach Boulevard, Units 104-105, Virginia Beach

What: Norfolk Democrats Pre-Debate Event

When: 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Where: Second Calvary Baptist Church, 2940 Corprew Ave, Norfolk

